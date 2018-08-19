Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Billy Donny-Ray Hipshire, 21, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts solicitation to commit felony possess with intent to manufacture, sell & deliver schedule II controlled substances.

• Eric Todd Lynch, 51, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for hit & run, driving while license revoked and no insurance.

• Eric Eugene Benton, 48, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for resist public officer and open container alcohol county/city property.

• Tiffany Michelle Smith, 38, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at (336) 786-3535, probation at (336) 429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 786-4000.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Gregory Tommy Burkhart, 45, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Randall L. Correa, 37, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Terrion L. Stevenson,28, black male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Tabitha Thomas, 37, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.

Hipshire Hipshire Lynch Lynch Burkhart https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Gregory-Tommy-Burkhart.jpg Burkhart