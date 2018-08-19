Mount Airy Police Reports

• A traffic stop Tuesday led to a Jonesville teen being arrested on a series of charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Tristan John Ellard, 17, of 125 Loop Ave., was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for a failing to appear in court charge.

In addition to that order, which had been filed on June 29, Ellard was wanted on charges issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on May 5, including breaking and entering and injury to personal property. As a result of the traffic stop, charges of driving while license revoked, displaying a fictitious tag, speeding and driving with no registration were filed against Ellard, who was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 30 appearance in Surry District Court.

• An encounter with police during a domestic call Monday at a Taylor Street location led to Eric Todd Lynch, 51, of 112 Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, being served with an outstanding criminal summons on a breaking and entering charge which had been issued on Aug. 10 by county authorities with no other details listed. Lynch is scheduled to be in District Court on Sept. 12.

• Micaela Lucia Carranza, 30, of 174 Blanco Pine Way, Dobson, was charged last Saturday with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense, with no details of the charges listed. Carranza was released under a $2,500 secured bond to appear in court on Aug. 27.

• Amanda Dawn Green, 39, of 445 Greentown Road, was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond on Aug. 10 after being arrested as an alleged fugitive from justice. Green was encountered by police during the investigation of a traffic crash on Durham Street at South South Street, with a records check revealing that she was wanted on an unspecified matter in Virginia.

• An incident at an undisclosed Mayberry Mall location on Aug. 10 resulted in charges against two women. Melissa Sue Clemons, 27, of 107 Belhaven Drive, is accused of concealment of merchandise and Jennifer Nichole Hiett, 34, of 201 Boaz Lane, with second-degree trespassing. The latter offense typically stems from someone going to a site from which he or she has been banned. Clemons and Hiett are slated for a Nov. 29 District Court appearance.