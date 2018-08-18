Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Dollar General, on Perry Taylor Road in White Plains, reported a break-in on Aug. 12. Employee Michael Largen said that before 5:42 a.m. that day someone cut a hole through the back wall and stole a 25-ounce can of Bud Light beer ($2.15). Found at the scene were a pair of latex gloves and a single sock.

• The next day Largen reported another break-in. He said that around 2:20 a.m. someone broke through some plywood blocking previous the damage to the building and entered the store. The report did not list any items as possibly stolen.

• Officer A.T. Bowman filed a report Aug. 11 about investigating a case of possible arson. A fire at 720 Money Road, Dobson, was reported to be suspicious. Interviewed for information on the case was Israel Freeman, who lives next door at 705 Money Road, and Daniel Wilmoth, of Blue Ridge Road, Mount Airy. The case is listed as being under “further investigation.”

• Another report was filed for a suspicious fire nearby at 661 Money Road. The officer spoke to Freeman and Mike and Angela McHone about that blaze.

• Jeremy Williamson, of Franklin Road, Mount Airy, reported a theft Aug. 9 at a residence on Race Track Road. He said between Aug. 7-8 someone stole about 65 panels of metal roofing off the roof of the building, with a value of about $3,500.

• Thomas Johnson, of Elkin, reported a theft at a residence on Welcome View Church Road, Dobson, on Aug. 12. He said between noon the day before and 7 p.m. that day someone stole a gas-powered pressure washer worth $3,000.

• Michael Jenkins, of Gary Lane, Mount Airy, reported property damage on Aug. 11. He said between 3:44 p.m. and 4 p.m. a vehicle drove through his yard and caused $500 in damage.

• Red Hill Creek Head Start reported a break-in at its location on McMickle School Road, Dobson, on Aug. 11. Rudy Rutherford reported that around 4:40 a.m. someone broke in and damaged property.

• Howard Tate, of Springfield Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a break-in on Aug. 10. He said between 5:30 p.m. the day before and 3:10 p.m. that day someone stole a Troybilt riding mower ($1,400), vehicle battery ($150), Johnson 10-channel police radio ($200) and miscellaneous trimmer parts.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB-6.jpg