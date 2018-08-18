Drug patrolling nets seven arrests

DOBSON — Patrolling for drugs has led to seven arrests in the Siloam and Pilot Mountain areas this month.

Over the past month, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office has been cracking down on some possible drug activity in those areas based off tips from concerned citizens and other sources.

In July, during a surveillance in Siloam, officers found Joseph Odell Spencer, a convicted drug dealer and sex offender, who had been wanted on new charges since February.

In Pilot on Aug. 2, officers arrested a Winston-Salem man, Bobby Goodwin, for allegedly carrying 83 grams of meth in a car with two minors inside.

Now Sheriff Jimmy Combs says those haven’t been the only arrests to come out of work in those areas. He added seven new names to the list Saturday.

The Narcotics Division was working drug interdiction in the Siloam area the first week of August, Combs explained. Officers spotted a vehicle without a license plate and made a traffic stop.

They “developed probable cause to search the vehicle,” according to the sheriff. “Detectives located 234 grams of marijuana with a street value $2,340, digital scales, a handgun and $1,540 U.S. currency.”

Taylor James Seigler, age 24, of 1152 Romie Snow Road, Dobson, received a $15,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana;

• One count felony maintaining a drug vehicle;

• One count possession of drug paraphernalia.

— — —

This past week, the Narcotics Division was teaming up with the Mount Airy Police Department in Pilot Mountain and the surrounding area.

”Three separate traffic stops resulted in trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and heroin,” according to the sheriff.

“In the first traffic stop officers established probable cause and seized 30 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,000, two amphetamine pills with a street value of $60, five alprazolam pills with a street value $25, eight Adderall pills with a street value $80, small amount of marijuana, digital scales and baggies, a handgun with an altered serial number and $948 U.S. currency,” he said.

Chante Ezequiel Taylor Jr., 20, of 391 Village Crossing Lane, Winston-Salem, was arrested.

“Mr. Taylor had two children in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. After he was secured, officers contacted the Surry County Department of Social Services and the children were released to family members.”

Taylor received a $150,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• Three counts of trafficking meth;

• One count felony possession of Schedule II amphetamine;

• One count felony maintaining a drug vehicle;

• One count possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

• One count possession of firearm with altered serial number;

• One count simple possession of a Schedule II drug;

• Two counts of child abuse;

• One count no operator’s license.

— — —

“In the second traffic stop officers established probable cause and seized small amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone and drug paraphernalia,” said Combs.

Justin Ronald Joyce, 30, of 111 Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, received a $12,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession of heroin;

• One count felony maintaining a drug vehicle;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One count of driving while license revoked.

Leticia Lorenza Orozco, 24, of 154 Meadow Brook Road, Cana, Virginia, received a $95,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin;

• One count possession of meth;

• One count possession of heroin;

• One count possession of counterfeit U.S. currency;

• One count simple possession Schedule II suboxone;

• One count of resisting a public officer;

• Two outstanding orders for arrest;

• One count interfering with an electronic monitoring device;

• One count felony probation violation.

Madison Brooke Combs, 21, of 1024 Oak Ridge Road, Cana, Virginia, received a $10,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count possession of meth;

• One count possession of heroin;

• One count possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One count resisting a public officer.

— — —

In the third stop officers seized six grams of heroin with a street value of $1,200, four grams of meth with a street value of $400, one oxycodone pill and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff.

William Matthew Flippin, 29, of 615 Gillespie St., Dobson, received a $100,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• Three counts of trafficking heroin;

• One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver meth;

• One count felony maintaining a drug vehicle;

• One count simple possession Schedule II oxycodone;

• One count possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One outstanding order for arrest from Alleghany County for the charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Justeen Reed, age 29, of 615 Gillespie St., Dobson, was charged with:

• One count of felony possession of heroin;

• One count felony possession of meth;

• One count possession of drug paraphernalia.

