Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Timothy James Tate, 38, of Ireland Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Aug. 14 for three counts of parole and probation violations and two counts of failure to appear in court June 27 on felony charges. He was given a $135,000 secured bond and a court appearance later that day.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Tate has been under supervision following a September 2017 conviction for misdemeanor larceny.

In June 2014 he received probation and a suspended sentence for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle.

In December 2004 he was convicted on several charges and served eight months in prison. Those charges included escaping jail, felony larceny, driving while intoxicated, felony speeding to elude arrest, injury to property, reckless driving, speeding, illegal passing, failure to stop for an accident, resisting an officer and driving while license revoked.

In 1998 he was convicted of four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI drug and two counts of selling a Schedule VI drug.

According to the court docket, Tate has an Aug. 29 appearance for charges of trafficking meth, conspiracy to traffic meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 10 he faces larceny and probation violation.

• Christopher Ray Key, 37, of Ironside Lane, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Aug. 7 for failure to appear in court Aug. 1 on a charge of violating probation. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a court date the next day.

• Brandon David Bowlin, 34, of Beacon Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons on Aug. 10 on a charge of simple assault, dated Aug. 5. He was given a Sept. 7 court date.

• Alex Odean Bryant, 35, of Ronda, was served an order for arrest Aug. 10 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court July 26 on charges of driving while license revoked and unsafe movements in traffic. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Sammy Allen Dixon, 56, of Ramey Creek Road, Lowgap, was served a criminal summons Aug. 10 for probation violation, dated Dec. 12. He was given a Sept. 7 court date.

• Haley Annette Arthur, 19, of West Hampton Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 11 on a charge of assault and battery, dated the day before. She was given a Sept. 13 court date.

• Nikole Cherie Ellington, 45, of Laurel Fork, Virginia, was served an order for arrest on Antioch Avenue in Mount Airy on Aug. 12 for failure to appear Jan. 5 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. She was given a $320 cash bond and a Sept. 4 court date.

• Jason Alan Poplin, 39, of Grassy Creek Drive, State Road, was served an order for arrest Aug. 13 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court May 29 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was given a $1,500 cash bond and an Aug. 30 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Barbara Ann Jernigan, 37, U.S. 601, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 14 for failure to appear in court May 8 and June 28. She was given a $50,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date for charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug vehicle, driving while license revoked, and resisting an officer.

• Timothy Scott Brown, 27, Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 14 for failure to appear in court Feb. 24 and Aug. 14. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 25 court date on charges of speeding, no drivers license, no insurance, expired registration/tag, and two counts of having a fictitious title/registration/tag.

Brown also was scheduled to be in court this past Thursday on charges of speeding, driving while license revoked, no registration, and having a fictitious title/registration/tag.

On Sept. 11 he has another court date for on charges of a fictitious title/registration/tag, driving while license revoked and no registration as well as improper use of dealer plates.

On Oct. 19 the charges are having a fictitious title/registration/tag and driving without a license.

