Hospital experiencing phone outages

Northern Hospital of Surry County and some of its affiliated practices are experiencing problems with its phone system due to network issues with Time/Warner.

This is affecting incoming and outgoing calls at Northern Hospital and calls to and from all Northern medical practices.

“If you have a medical emergency call 911 or come to the emergency room,” the hospital said. “Internal calls are not affected and patient care is not disrupted. We appreciate your patience and we will update you when phones are repaired.”

The practices affected include:

• Northern Hospital

• Northern Family Medicine

• Northern Pediatrics

• Northern Gastroenterology

• Northern General Surgery

• Northern Urology

• Northern OB/GYN

• Northern Orthopaedics

• Northern Medical Specialists

• Northern Pain Management

• Northern Family Pharmacy

• Northern Wellness & Fitness Center