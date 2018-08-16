Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man has been arrested on charges stemming from a vehicular break-in, according to city police department reports. In addition to felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, Dino Dennis Greene Jr., 31, of 118 Boxwood Lane, is accused of larceny, second-degree trespassing and simple possession of marijuana.

The break-in occurred on Aug. 9, involving property owned by Elizabeth Nicole Adams and Samantha Renae Richards, both of Deerfield Lane, which was taken from a vehicle in a lot at Northern Hospital of Surry County. An iPod, phones, a wallet, a driver’s license, Social Security cards, Red Intense cologne and cigarettes were stolen, which have been returned to the owners.

Greene, listed as a known suspect in the case, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $6,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 30 appearance in District Court.

• Kimberly Renee Snow, 29, of 122 East End Drive, was arrested Wednesday as a fugitive from justice and jailed under a $2,500 secured bond after she was encountered by police during a traffic stop on South Main Street. It led to the discovery that Snow was wanted in Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. She is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Aug. 30.

• Jennifer Ann Wall, 41, of 512 Brown Mountain Road, Westfield, was charged Monday with giving false information to an officer during a traffic stop on Maple Drive. The case is set for the Sept. 26 District Court session.

• Electrical cable and wiring was discovered stolen last Friday from the residence of Joy North on North South Street, where it had been cut from an electrical box. Thirty-four feet of cable and 15 feet of ground wire were taken along with a weatherhead, where overhead wires enter a building or serve as a transition point. The loss totaled about $120.

• Ronald Matthews Speaks, 49, of 1215 Brooklen Ave., was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Aug. 9, after he was encountered by police during a civil disturbance call at his home. This revealed the presence of a .38-caliber firearm. Speaks was held in the county jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 18.