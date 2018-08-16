Shred papers, play bingo for a good cause

Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling Center is hosting two fundraisers on Saturday: a mobile shredding event and bingo.

“Shredding confidential papers is one of the safest and most effective ways to eliminate the threat of identity theft,” said Dawn Worley, president of Blue Ridge CareNet’s board of directors, “Not everyone has a shredder, but these events make it possible to bring boxes at a time and get it all taken care of in one stop.”

The shredding event is free, though donations are accepted. It will be from 9 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of the center at 106 West Lebanon St., next to Homeway Furniture.

According to Worley, Blue Ridge CareNet has been doing the event annually for a few years. She adds “In addition to protecting your identity, it’s a great feeling to clean out files and boxes and closets or wherever you have old, confidential papers. It’s freeing and can help reduce anxiety and bring a sense of order and peace. And who couldn’t use more of that?”

That evening, Blue Ridge CareNet will hold a fundraising bingo at Central United Methodist Church, at 1909 North Main St., from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. The doors will open at 5 p.m.

Twenty dollars covers 20 games, or $30 covers 20 games, 2 bonus game cards, and 12 door prize tickets. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“This is our second bingo fundraiser and we hope we have a great turn-out,” said Worley. “We learned a lot last year and this year’s event will be even better.”

Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling is a community-based counseling organization that has helped hundreds of individuals and couples over the past decade.

The need for CareNet’s services is great, according to Barbara Saulpaugh, CareNet regional director. “Calls from new clients wanting to make appointments come in on a weekly basis.”

“Recently, we heard from a teenager who wanted help with going through her parents’ divorce; a woman diagnosed with a chronic illness who just doesn’t know what to do; and a man who lost his job,” said Saulpaugh.

“These difficult transitions can cause people to lose their focus, grow anxious, feel out of control; these are everyday things, but they are life-changing everyday things, and people need help navigating them. That’s what we do. We help. We provide the support and help and tools they need.”

One of BlueRidge CareNet Counseling’s greatest needs is to increase funding for their Samaritan Client Assistance Fund. This fund is a local subsidy used to offset the cost of professional care for those who cannot afford to pay.

“This work is so important, and the board and staff feel strongly that the Samaritan Client Assistance Fund is necessary to our mission and ministry to the community,” said Saulpaugh.

Worley adds “Often, when things are at their worst, that’s when you need help the most. We want to do all that we can to make sure that when people need us, we can help them, regardless of their circumstances.”

For additional information on the events or on Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling’s services, contact Saulpaugh at (336) 716-0854 or [email protected] or visit Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling’s website at www.blueridgecarenetcounseling.org.