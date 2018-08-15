Marsha Morgan Band to play

Posted on by

The Marsha Morgan Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series, in a show that begins at 7:30 p.m.


The show is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

