Two concerts set in Danbury this weekend

A local favorite and a Grammy winner will be featured in two Stokes County concerts this weekend.

On Saturday, Bluegrass takes center stage at The Arts Place in Danbury with a performance by triad natives None of The Above.

On Sunday, country music Grammy winner John Berry will take the stage for An Evening of Songs and Stories.

None Of The Above features Tim Sands on lead guitar and vocals, Tim Harrison on the Upright Bass, David Crawford on the Mandolin, Lee Cecil on Dobro and Jon Cornatzer on Banjo.

“Working with traditional bluegrass instrumentation, the band has a sound that includes elements and material from a variety of styles including bluegrass, Americana, alternative country and their own original material,” the Stokes Arts Council said in announcing the show.

The concert is part of The Third Saturday Grass series, “which premiered in May with the aim of presenting traditional music to the residents of Stokes County at a low price,” the council said.

“Bluegrass music is now performed and enjoyed all around the world, but what some may not know is that many believe that the classic bluegrass sound started right here in North Carolina with the likes of Earl Scruggs and Doc Watson and is now carried on by Stokes County natives Lou Reid and Alan Bibey as well as many others,” said Stokes County Arts Council Executive Director Eddy McGee.

Admission for the Saturday concert is $5 for adults with kids in for free. The Arts Place of Stokes is located at 502 Main Street in Danbury. The show begins at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Berry takes the stage at 4 p.m. for his performance.

During the 1990s, John Berry placed 20 singles on the country music charts, six of which landed in the Top 5, scoring one #1 with “Your Love Amazes Me,” earning multiple gold and platinum records over the years.

Berry was nominated for the ACM Top New Male Vocalist in 1994, won a Grammy Award in 1996 for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1, was nominated for another Grammy in 1995 for his smash hit “Your Love Amazes Me” and was nominated for the CMA Horizon Award and Top Male Vocalist Award in 1995.

His current single, “Beautifully Broken,” has been at the top of the Christian Music Weekly Chart for weeks and is the title song to the upcoming movie of the same name. Beautifully Broken, the movie, premieres in theaters nationwide on August 24.

Berry also is enjoying a run on The Heartland Network where he recently kicked off the second season of his show, “Songs and Stories with John Berry.”

Advance ticket sales for An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Berry are $25 and will end on Friday at 4 p.m. Day of Tickets are $35 each. Doors will open at 3 p.m. the day of the performance.

For more information about either show, contact Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159 or visit www.stokesarts.org.