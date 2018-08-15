Middle School yearbook work honored

Pilot Mountain Middle School’s yearbook editor, Jessica LeGue, was recently among several Surry County yearbook advisors and staff members recognized by the Surry County Board of Education.

She was recently featured in the Jostens “Yours Truly Look Book.”

“This recognition is to acknowledge her 2017 yearbook cover The Nest,” the school system said.

“The Look Book is an example of excellence, creativity, and innovation.” Jostens stated of the recognition. “The cover of The Nest was one of only 414 yearbooks selected from approximately 2,000 to be in the ‘Look Book,’ (which) means the judges considered the notable features of the cover design to be especially well done and ‘the best of the best’.

“Furthermore, each spring, all high school yearbook staffs who work with Jostens receive a copy of the Look Book. It is worth noting that Ms. LeGue is the sole member of the yearbook staff at Pilot Mountain Middle School. She is to be commended for her dedication and commitment to providing a high-quality yearbook, as well as for her hard work and effort from design elements to photography and layout.”

Other county yearbooks, and staffs, recognized for their work at the meeting included the East Surry and North Surry high school yearbooks.