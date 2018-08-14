Meth bust nets woman $1 mil bond

LOWGAP — One of law enforcement’s “frequent flyers” is back in custody, this time under a bond of more than $1 million.

“On Thursday, Aug. 9, narcotics detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at 263 Richardson Trail in Lowgap,” Sheriff Jimmy Combs said on Tuesday.

“We have been at this address multiple times just this year,” Combs noted. “In January we served a search warrant that resulted in numerous narcotics-related warrants being issued on Billy Lee Robertson, aka ‘Lil Bill,’ and Chelsea Elizabeth Parker.

“Parker was arrested in March, posted bond and released. Robertson was on the run until he was arrested in June and remains in the custody of the Surry County Detention Center under a $470,000 bond on those drug charges.”

Based off new information, Parker allegedly had the drug operation up and running again out of the same location, leading to the raid last Thursday, according to authorities.

“Officers located Chelsea Elizabeth Parker, age 30, of that address, in possession of 580 grams of methamphetamine, which is over a pound, with a street value of $58,000. In addition, they located several baggies of marijuana, almost $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a rifle,” said the sheriff.

The semiautomatic rifle was an SKS 7.62x39mm, using the same cartridge as the better-known AK-47.

Chelsea Elizabeth Parker received a $1,005,500 bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing;

• One count of felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Surry County court docket, Parker has five different days for appearances over the next month-and-a-half.

On Aug. 28 she faces charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 12 there are two driving infractions: driving while license revoked and driving with no registration.

Sept. 26 are the charges from earlier in the year including possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute meth, possession of meth, two counts of maintaining a drug dwelling, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of trafficking meth.

On Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 she has four driving-related charges each day.

Crackdown

After another large drug seizure, the sheriff said thank you to law enforcement officers as well as the community.

“The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has seized record amounts of methamphetamine in the past year,” said Combs. “I attribute that accomplishment to a dedicated group of officers and detectives within the agency as well as the excellent partnerships they have with surrounding agencies.”

“The Lord has blessed me with family, friends and dedicated co-workers at the sheriff’s office,” Combs said. “I have also been blessed throughout the county with the partnerships we have formed with all types of agencies, and I thank them for what they do for our communities.”

“Working together over the last 15 months we have seized over 15 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of almost $700,000,” he added, “This would not have been possible without the support of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, cooperation with other agencies, the hard work of our Narcotics Division and the information provided to us by our citizens.”

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

