Crash claims Pilot Mountain man

An early morning motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Pilot Mountain man.

Randall Lee Fain Jr., 23, of Pilot Mountain, died from injuries he received when his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a utility pole in front of 135 West Lebanon Street in Mount Airy, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

The crash occurred at 2:33 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of Willow Street, the report stated.

“Mr. Fain was transported by EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the report stated.

The city police would not comment on the possible cause of the accident, if any other vehicles may have been involved, nor on the delay in releasing the information regarding the crash.

“This accident is still under investigation and no other information is available for release,” said Capt. Alan Freeman with the police department in an email.