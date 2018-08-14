An Evening on Broadway coming to Mount Airy

Local performers have been hard at work for months preparing for the Surry Arts Council’s musical concert “An Evening on Broadway” and show time is almost here.

“We have 25 performers,” says Shelby Coleman, director of Artistic and Educational Programs, said the performers who are getting ready for the show. “They range in age from 10 to 55. With so many talented people, it’s been a lot of fun to put this concert together and I am so proud of the amazing work we’ve done.”

Many of the performers have done shows with the Surry Arts Players in the past, but some are new to the stage. “There are lots of locals who love musical theater but don’t have time to do productions,” Coleman said. “This gives them an opportunity to perform without the time commitment.”

Performers are Raegan Amos, Evan Barnard, Tom Beckom, Abby Brady, Christine Werner Booher, Cierra Bullins, Kenni Butner, Erik Chelgren, Matthew Chelgren, Shelby Coleman, Kate Deaton, Karlie Gwyn, Sarah Lawrence, Susan Lawrence, Madison Lawson, Hannah Lichvar, Hope Lichvar, Ashley Mills, Cassidy Mills, Erin Moore, Cara Myers, Kailey Myers, Candace Noah, Jessica Smith, and David Taylor.

The Surry Arts Council Musical Concert will be at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19, at 3 p.m. each day. Tickets are $5 and available online at www.surryarts.org, by phone at 336-786-7998 or at the box office prior to the shows. For additional information, contact Coleman at 336-786-7998 or [email protected]