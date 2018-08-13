Knopf headlines Lunch with Leaders gathering

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The second installment in the return of a popular local speaker series will take place here later this month with a scheduled Aug. 30 Lunch With Leaders.

County Manager Chris Knopf is scheduled to give a talk on The State of The County that day during a noontime meeting sponsored by the The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said Knopf will be speaking on the “past, present and future of Surry County, in addition to current challenges and successes.”

This follows three months after a similar gathering with the superintendents from the Surry County, Mount Airy and Elkin school systems. That meeting, which took place at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy at the end of May, was a chance for the three educators to address education challenges and success in their school systems.

On Aug. 30, Knopf will be able to talk about the county government as a whole.

“The county manager … serves as the chief administrator for Surry County government and is appointed by the Board of Commissioners. Responsibilities include supervision of county operations in accordance with state and local laws, regulations, policies, and direction and guidance the Board of Commissioners authorize,” the chamber said in describing some of Knopf’s responsibilities.

Lunch With Leaders is a series of meetings with local leaders in politics and business, who have the chance to talk about what they and their agencies are doing, challenges being faced, and successes they have achieved in the community.

In May, chamber President and CEO Randy Collins said after a more than three-year absence, it was time to revive the series.

“The program, which the chamber operated several years ago, gave leaders of local government agencies and businesses a chance to talk a bit about what their organizations were doing, and to field questions from the audience,” he said during a late May interview.

Several people in the community had asked about the program in recent months, prompting him and the chamber’s Public Policy Committee to restart the lunches.

At that time, Collins said the series would focus on speakers from local agencies — such as those running police, fire, city and county government agencies, along with legislators and business leaders.

This latest gathering is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pilot Knob Park Country Club, 450 Club House Drive, in Pilot Mountain. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber’s website, www.mtairyncchamber.org, or by calling the chamber at 336-786-6116. A lunch buffet will be served.

The event is being sponsored by Northern Hospital of Surry County and Surry Yadkin Electric Membership Corp. Sponsorships for the event are still available.

