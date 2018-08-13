Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Tuesday, August 14

Surry County Basket Makers Siamese Twins Exhibit, 7 p.m. Members of the Basket Makers meet the second Tuesday of each month to craft beautiful handmade baskets. Each meeting has a different instructor and topic, so material fees vary. New members are always welcome. Contact Deborah Wagoner at 336-374-6530 for information or to register.

Wednesday, August 15

Free Monthly Movie: Tangled (PG). Historic Earle Theatre, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Rapunzel has spent her entire life in a tower, but now that a runaway thief has stumbled upon her, she is about to discover the world for the first time, and who she really is.

Friday, August 17

Betty Lynn will be signing autographs at the Andy Griffith Museum, 1-3 p.m., free with admission to Andy Griffith Museum. The cost of the museum admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger. Meet the woman who we all came to love as Barney’s sweetheart, Thelma Lou. She has photographs available for sale she will autograph – please note that photographs must be purchased with cash.

The Marsha Morgan Band, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m., $15 or a Surry County Concert Series Annual Pass.

Saturday, August 18

Surry Arts Musical Concert “An Evening on Broadway,” Andy Griffith Playhouse, 3 p.m., $5. An evening of musical theater songs by 25 local performers. Come out and see these folks, ages 10-55, create an evening of laughter, joy, and music.

Old-Time Dance featuring The New Smokey Valley Boys and Zephyr Lightning Bolts at the Historic Earle Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $8 or a Surry Arts Council Concert Series Annual Pass.

Movies this week

Mission Impossible – Fallout (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Sunday, August 12 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday, August 13 at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, August 15 at 7 p.m. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Incredibles 2 (PG), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 18 at 4 p.m. Mr. Incredible is left to care for the kids while wife Helen, Elastigirl, is out saving the world.

On-going programs

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Clogging Classes, Tuesdays, 5-8:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Clogging is one of the most versatile and fastest growing dance forms in the nation, allowing any idea to develop its expression. Led by Samantha Wilhelmi of Rhythmic Expressions, sections include Beginner, Expressions, Rhythm I, Rhythm II, and Refined. For information or to register, contact Samantha at 540-392-5257.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.