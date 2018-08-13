Moss to sign Allen House prints in Hillsville

For the first time ever, world-renowned artist P. Buckley Moss will be available to sign copies of her new print, The Sidna Allen House, on August 25 in Hillsville, Virginia.

Moss will be available to sign copies of the new print from 12-2 p.m. on August 25 at the Historic Carroll County Courthouse in Hillsville. The Sidna Allen House print will be available in two sizes – small (7.5-inches by 14.75-inches for $95) and large (13.25-inches by 25.75-inches for $285). A portion of the proceeds will go toward the restoration of the Sidna Allen House, in Fancy Gap, Virginia.

“We are very pleased about her doing that print. The painting is a very pretty painting and a nice fundraising article for the historical society. We very much appreciate her doing that for us and helping with our fundraising,” said Ed Stanley, president of the Carroll County Historical Society. “Members of the Carroll County Historical Society will be on hand also and can give updates on the progress of the Allen House.”

Moss was in attendance at the April 30 performance of “Thunder in the Hills” at the historic courthouse in Hillsville in the spring. The artist used the occasion to announce, via Greg Goad, board member of the Carroll County Historical Society, that she would be painting a new picture with the J. Sidna Allen House as its focal point.

“Most people enjoy her work and will come from miles around to Hillsville for the signing,” Carroll County Historical Society member Mark Harmon said. “We are so excited she will be joining us in Hillsville and helping us with the fundraising for the Sidna Allen House. We’d also like to thank Mr. Tom Perry and his book ‘Murder in a Rear View Mirror’ because one dollar of every book sold goes toward the restoration of the home.”

Allen Worrell can be reached at (276) 779-4062 or on [email protected]

P. Buckley Moss will sign new prints Aug. 25