Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Kasie Marie Scott, 23, of Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 5 for failure to appear in court June 15 and Aug. 1 on charges of simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and Aug. 8 and Aug. 30 court dates.

• William Tyler-Thomas Childress, 25, of Elm Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Aug. 6 on charges of trespassing, communicating threats and assault on a female, dated July 5-6. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.

• Heather Sandra Blevins, 30, of Savannah Lane, Pinnacle, was served a warrant Aug. 6 on a charge of failure to pay child support, dated July 17. She was given a $366 secured bond and an Aug. 23 court date.

• Heather Renee Moser, 31, of Turner Court, Elkin, was served a criminal summons Aug. 6 on a charge of failure to return rental property. She was given a Sept. 11 court date.

• William Dean Nelson, 28, of Simpson Road, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Aug. 5 on charges of second-degree trespassing and communicating threats, dated July 24. His court date was not listed.

According to the court docket, Nelson has appearances scheduled for various charges on Aug. 24 and 27, Sept. 11, 18 and 21, and Oct. 8 and 19.

• Tony Lee Shinault, 47, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest Aug. 7 for failure to appear in court May 14 and warrants dated May 29 charging him with criminal trespassing and felony breaking and entering. He was given a $3,250 secured bond.

• Thomas Joseph Manuel, 44, of Cleo Cain Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Aug. 7 on a charge of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated July 3. He was given a $2,124.74 cash bond and an Aug. 14 court date.

• Sydney Brooke Leftwich, 25, of Rocky Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 7 charging her with two counts of failure to appear in court July 10 on charges of driving while license revoked and having an expired registration/tag. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.

• James Austin Redmond, 49, of Stephens Street, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Aug. 8 on a charge of unauthorized use of a conveyance, dated Aug. 6. He was given a Sept. 13 court date.

• James Bradley Hanks, 48, of Klondike Road, Elkin, was served a warrant Aug. 8 on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, dated July 23. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.

• Richard Leroy Gibson III, 45, of Sunset Avenue, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Aug. 9 for failure to appear in court March 20 for two traffic violation charges as well as two warrants for violating probation by leaving the county and two counts of violating a restraining order. He was given a $300 secured bond.

• Dulce Maria Ochoa, 26, of Nixon Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant Aug. 9 on a charge of assault and battery, dated July 18. She was given no bond and a Sept. 7 court date.

• Kristy Diane Simmons Coe, 40, of Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 9 on a charge of passing a worthless check, dated July 30. The complainant is Simmons Nissan, of Mount Airy. She was given an Aug. 20 court date.

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

