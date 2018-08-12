Ten earn Working Smart certificates

Surry Community College awarded 10 College and Career Readiness students with Working Smart Certificates during a recent ceremony.

Certificates were awarded to Gabe Adams, Corinna Hatcher, Bonnie Needham, Travis Stevens, and Mamie Young, all of Mount Airy; Shannon Trivette, Mark Walters, and Jerry Whitt of Dobson; Houston Gammons of Pinnacle; and Kerryanne Key of Pilot Mountain.

“The Working Smart certificate was created in response to increasing employer demands for workers with skills beyond their technical expertise,” said Forrest Lineberry, director of College and Career Readiness and Human Resource Development Programs at Surry Community College.

Working Smart: Soft Skills for Workplace Success is a five-module, 16-lesson curriculum that enhances job-seeker skills such as communication, problem-solving, time management and accountability.

For more information, contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674 or [email protected]