Yearbooks garner awards

Two Surry County Schools high schools and one middle school recently were recognized for work on their respective yearbooks.

Jessica LeGue, who serves as the yearbook editor-in-chief at Pilot Mountain Middle School, was featured in the Jostens Yours Truly Look Book. This recognition is to acknowledge her 2017 yearbook cover The Nest.

“The Look Book is an example of excellence, creativity, and innovation,” Josten said of its publication.

The company added that the fact that the cover of The Nest was “one of only 414 yearbooks selected from approximately 2,000 to be in the Look Book means the judges considered the notable features of the cover design to be especially well done and ‘the best of the best.’”

Furthermore, each spring, all high school yearbook staffs who work with Jostens receive a copy of the Look Book.

“It is worth noting that LeGue is the sole member of the yearbook staff at Pilot Mountain Middle School,” the county schools said. “She is to be commended for her dedication and commitment to providing a high-quality yearbook, as well as for her hard work and effort from design elements to photography and layout.”

Walsworth Yearbooks recognized the North Surry High School yearbook staff and Myra Combs, yearbook advisor, for the 2017 yearbook, The North Star, with the theme “Anatomy of a Greyhound.”

The North Star was inducted into the Walsworth Gallery of Excellence. The annual Gallery of Excellence showcases the best yearbooks printed by Walsworth, “and only a small percentage of the yearbooks Walsworth publishes are included in this distinguished collection,” the county schools said.

“Books are chosen based on their superior examples of theme, coverage, design, photography, and copy,” said company President Don Walsworth.

“Many people will see the yearbook throughout the year as Gallery books are shared by yearbook representatives with other schools and at workshops. The book is also displayed at regional, state and national conventions, as well as possible display in Walsworth educational materials, such as their Possibilities idea book and Idea File magazine,” the county school system said.

“Gallery books ignite the creativity in other yearbook staffs,” Walsworth said.

The North Carolina Scholastic Media Association recognized North Surry High School with 2017 and 2018 awards for the North Star. North Surry received several 2017 media association awards in the Small Schools Division. Among them were:

● Overall Award for Distinction

● Breanna Goins was awarded the third place Individual Award for Sports Photograph

● Delaney Morgan won the first place Individual Award for the People Section Design

● Cassidy Willard received an honorable mention as an Individual Award for Theme Copy

The North Star also was awarded the All-North Carolina award for Small Schools in the 2018 association competition.

”The induction of the North Surry High School yearbook into the Walsworth Gallery of Excellence and these media association awards honor Comb’s commitment to the yearbook staff and exemplifies the exceptional work, dedication, creativity and journalistic achievement of the yearbook staff,” school officials said in announcing the awards.

The North Carolina Scholastic Media Association recognized the East Surry High School yearbook staff and advisor Brandon Cook as part of the 2017 High School Journalism Awards for Yearbook Division for its 2017 yearbook publication, East Wind. It was awarded an Overall Distinction Award for Small High Schools.

Additionally, the association recognized East Surry’s East Wind yearbook as part of the 2018 High School Journalism Awards for Yearbook Division with the following awards in the Small Schools division:

● Overall Award for All-North Carolina

● Section Award Honorable Mention for Advertising

● Rosa Mata was awarded an individual first-place award for Captions

● Abigail Martin and Madison Bowman both received individual honorable mentions for Sports Captions