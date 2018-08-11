JEB Stuart art show taking entries

The 43rd Annual J.E.B. Stuart Art show opens on Sept. 6 at the Reynolds Homestead. All adult artist in Surry and Stokes counties in North Carolina, along with the Virginia counties of Carroll, Patrick, Henry, and Floyd, are eligible to enter the competition which awards nearly $2,000 in prizes.

In addition to local residents, any member of Bull Mountain Arts, and any Patrick County native living anywhere are eligible. Entries will be accepted at the Reynolds Homestead beginning Sunday, August 19 through Wednesday, August 22.

There is a $25 entry fee which allows each artist to enter two works of art. For members of Bull Mountain Arts, the fee is $20.

New this year is the removal of photography from the J.E.B. Stuart show; instead, the Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show will debut in November, allowing a larger and broader showing of competitive photography.

For more information about how to submit entries or to download the entry form, interested artists should visit the website www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. Forms are also available at the Reynolds Homestead, the Creative Arts Center at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce office, or at the Patrick County Library.