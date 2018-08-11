SCC tech, computer classes to start

Several computer and technology classes will be starting soon at various Surry Community College locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties.

Computer Skills Basics- Windows 10 will be offered in three locations.

The Pilot Center, 612 East Main Street, Pilot Mountain along with The Center for Public Safety, 1220 South State Street, Mount Airy will hold the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Yadkin Center, 4649 Highway 601, Yadkinville, will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for students who may have limited computer skills.

Topics include basic computer terms, how to use the Windows controls and file management while developing a moderate comfort level of basic computer skills. Students will be shown how to work with files, create new documents, how to save and rename documents, how to work with text to include editing, typing, inserting, highlighting and deleting text. Students will also be introduced to Windows newest operating system, Windows 10.

The goal of the course is to show students how to perform these skills with the least amount of strain and frustration. The course begins with basic computer exercises that allow students to practice what they have learned. Handouts will be provided to each student.

Computer Skills for Seniors will be held in three locations.

The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge Street, Elkin will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Pilot Center will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Center for Public Safety will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens. Topics of instruction include computer basics, how to copy and paste, using spreadsheets, and Internet skills. Students will learn how to use the computer for things such as their daily planner, address book, calendar, notepad, files, folders, papers and more. The course will also demonstrate how to use a computer to watch videos, listen to music, organize photos, and send mail.

The goal of the course is to show students how to do all of this with the least amount of strain and frustration. The course begins with basic computer exercises that allow students to practice what they have learned. Handouts will be provided to each student.

Microsoft Windows 10 & Office 2016 will be held at three locations.

The Elkin Center will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Pilot Center will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Center for Public Safety will hold classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This eight-week course will show the student how to use Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 10, as well as the productivity programs of MS Office. This course includes an overview of MS Word 2016, MS Excel 2016 and MS PowerPoint 2016. The MS Word portion includes understanding the tools used in MS Word to create letters, memos and fliers.

Students will learn how to write formulas and use built-in functions to have Excel automatically calculate totals, averages and other common calculations in the MS Excel portion of the class. Learn MS Excel skills that will help prepare students for tax season. MS PowerPoint topics include creating a presentation from scratch, using text, graphics, animations and transitions. Topics may be added or omitted based on student interest.