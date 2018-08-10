Mount Airy Police Reports

• A felonious break-in and larceny was discovered Wednesday at the historic William Alfred Moore House, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. The crime involved phone lines being cut to the house on Moore Avenue, which is owned by the Mount Airy Restoration Foundation, and the breaking of a door window to gain entry.

This enabled the theft of an antebellum-era dress and an antique sugar bowl, for which no values were listed. The window pane damage was put at $100.

• The theft of a metal no-parking sign from Carter Bank and Trust on Willow Street led to three charges being filed Wednesday against Shane Daniel Olson, 24, of 517 Willow St., No. 3. Olson is accused of larceny, possession of stolen property and second-degree trespassing. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 23. The sign, valued at $100, was recovered.

• Quincey Monroe Johnson, 31, of 332 Eleanor Ave., was jailed under a $4,000 secured bond Wednesday after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person call. Johnson was wanted on charges filed by Surry County authorities including breaking and entering, issued Monday, and a probation violation, July 30.

He allegedly attempted to elude arrest, police records state, and was apprehended at a West Lebanon Street residence after a short foot chase, resulting in an additional charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 18.

• Also Wednesday, Jackson Mackenzie Leonard, 18, of 364 Woodruff St., was served with a criminal summons on a larceny charge which had been filed on July 2 with an Edgewood Drive resident as the complainant. Other details regarding the case were not listed, with Leonard scheduled to be in court on Aug. 23.