Deputies make meth bust

A Red Brush man was arrested with meth this week after a midday raid of his home.

“After complaints of drug activity on George Chandler Road, narcotics detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Airy Police Department started an investigation,” stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.

That led to developing probable cause to issue a search warrant for 861 George Chandler Road, Mount Airy, about a mile east of the Red Brush Road exit off of I-74.

“On Tuesday, Aug. 7, just after 1 p.m. tactical officers executed the search warrant and located Chase Daniel Shinault, age 29, in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,400, drug paraphernalia, and around $1,000 in cash,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

Shinault received a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 26 court date after being charged with the following:

* One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

* One count of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

* One count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shinault also has a court appearance Nov. 6 to discuss felony extradition to another state.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Shinault was in jail until Feb. 26 this year on Jan. 18, 2017, convictions for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule II and IV drugs, attempted trafficking of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, shoplifting, and several driving-related offenses.

Part of his sentencing was handed down as a suspended sentence, which might be activated by another felony conviction.

In June 2012, Shinault was convicted of DWI — Level I, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

In June 2008, he was convicted of DWI Level V, driving while license revoked, purchasing alcohol by someone under 21, and consuming alcohol by someone under 21.

As a teenager in July 2006 he was convicted of misdemeanor larceny.

Shinault https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Chase-Shinault-arrest.jpg Shinault