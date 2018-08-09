Mount Airy Police Reports

• A suspicious-vehicle call at the Cook Out fast-food restaurant on Rockford Street led to a Mount Airy man being arrested on drug charges Tuesday, according to city police department reports. David Ray Guynn Jr., 38, of 116 Canton Lane, is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Guynn was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 18.

• Also Tuesday, an incident at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet — where a female employee reported that she was touched “inappropriately” — led to a charge against Jimmy Dale Rippey, 61, of 91 Shady Creek Lane. Rippey is accused of assault on a female, with the alleged victim identified as 32 years old. Rippey was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 24.

• An investigation involving a stolen vehicle led to Michelle Arnder Crotts, 36, of 2530 Wards Gap Road, being served Tuesday with a criminal summons for a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle which had been issued on June 19. The case is set for the Sept. 4 District Court session.

• Randall Lynn Wall Sr., 56, listed as homeless, was served Tuesday with outstanding criminal summonses for charges of larceny and having an open container of alcohol, which had been filed on July 27 and May 1, respectively. The latter violation originated in Yadkin County.

Wall was encountered by city officers Tuesday in the parking lot at Sheetz, where his son, Adam Wesley Wall, 18, of 182 Boaz Lane, was taken into custody on a separate matter, an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Nov. 13. The younger Wall was jailed under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 26 court appearance, while Randall Lynn Wall is to appear on Oct. 31.

• The driver of an SUV involved in a Monday traffic crash, who allegedly tried to conceal his role, has been charged with multiple violations. Witnesses told police that after the wreck, Felipe Soto Jr., 29, of 309 Fox Run Lane, Pilot Mountain, switched seats with a female passenger in the 2007 GMC Acadia he was operating. Soto then lied by saying he was the passenger, arrest records state.

Both Soto and the unidentified female were transported to Northern Hospital of Surry County, where he was charged with driving while license revoked and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. Soto is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 22.

• Meredith Sierra Driver, 18, of 4779 U.S. 601, allegedly was found to have been driving impaired and doing so while under the age of 21 early Monday after the investigation of a motor vehicle collision on Carter Street near Woltz Street. In addition to DWI, Driver is accused of driving while license revoked and a provisional licensee violation.

She is free on a written promise to be in District Court on Sept. 18.