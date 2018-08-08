Mount Airy Police Reports

• A suspicious-vehicle call led to a Mount Airy man being jailed Sunday under a $63,000 secured bond on four drug-related charges, according to city police department reports.

After officers encountered Zachary Lawrence McMillian, 38, of 2087 Fancy Gap Road, at the Four Brothers convenience store in Holly Springs, a probable-cause search of his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup led to charges of trafficking in cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle.

McMillian also is accused of a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 26.

• A break-in was discovered Monday morning at Dollar General on Airport Road. It involved a hole being cut in a wall to gain entry to the store, although nothing was listed as missing. The damage caused to siding on the building was put at $500.

• David Lee Thomas, 31, of 109 Guiness Lane, was charged Monday with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked after a motor vehicle accident in the area of Guiness Lane and Greenhill Road. Thomas was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 16 District Court appearance.

• Michelle Dawn Montgomery, 30, of 306 Spencers Trail, Elkin, was incarcerated Sunday under a $10,000 secured bond as a fugitive from justice. Montgomery was encountered by police after a vehicle stop for speeding in the area of Newsome and Culbert streets, with an investigation revealing that her name was entered into a national crime database due to being wanted in Virginia on an unspecified matter. Montgomery was scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Wednesday.

• The Sheetz store was the scene of a larceny on Sunday, involving a 24-pack of Bud Light beer in cans valued at $18, which was stolen by an unknown suspect.

• A Samsung Note 8 cell phone and an OtterBox phone case, valued altogether at $835, were stolen Sunday from owner Dimitri Alexander Ferguson of Woolwine, Virginia, while he was inside Burke’s Outlet on Rockford Street.

• The investigation of a traffic collision Saturday in the vicinity of Food Lion on West Lebanon Street led to the discovery of outstanding criminal summonses for five charges against Taylor Deann King, 27, of 695 Allred Mill Road, which had been issued on June 25 through the Dobson Police Department.

These include driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven with no registration, improper use of a 30-day tag, no liability insurance, displaying a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and driving while licensed revoked. The case is set for the Nov. 2 session of Surry District Court.

• Counterfeit currency turned up last Friday at the Four Brothers convenience store in Holly Springs, where an attempt was made to use a bogus bill of an unspecified denomination. No charges resulted and the case is listed as closed with all leads exhausted.

• Property valued at $600 was stolen during a break-in at the Galloway Street residence of Patrick Shane Jones, which was discovered on Aug. 1. Items taken include a gas grill, a crate of ceramic tile, a roll of fencing wire, a wheelbarrow, a 50-foot extension cord and a small punching bag.