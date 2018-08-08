W-S man with minors busted with meth

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges of child abuse, drug possession and assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Pilot Mountain last week.

Bobby Antonio Goodwin, 41, of 4800 Cobble Creek Circle, Winston Salem, was arrested Aug. 2. This came just three days after another Goodwin (Rodney Christopher Goodwin, 30, of Pine Ridge) was arrested on drug charges. However, Chief Deputy Lauren Osborne said the two cases are not related.

“Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were working drug interdiction when they encountered Bobby Antonio Goodwin driving in the Pilot Mountain area,” said Sheriff Jimmy Combs. “Officers made a traffic stop at the Pinnacle Hill apartment complex on Key Street in Pilot Mountain.”

Combs noted, “The officers used discretion by following the vehicle until the stop could be conducted in a location without an exit to prevent the possibility of a pursuit.”

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers were surprised to discover that Goodwin had two minors inside with him. Combs said they found a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Detectives established probable cause to search the vehicle and located 83 grams of meth with a street value of $8,300, along with more than $2,000 in cash.

Once the drugs were discovered, the sheriff said Goodwin assaulted an officer and attempted to flee the scene. Luckily, he added, the suspect was taken into custody without anyone suffering an injury.

“We were blessed in this case, especially when the officers discovered the two juveniles in the vehicle,” said Combs.

”Our primary concern at that point was the safety and welfare of the children. After Mr. Goodwin was secured, officers contacted the Surry County Department of Social Services, and the children were released to family members.”

Goodwin was placed under a $205,000 bond and charged with:

• Three counts felony trafficking methamphetamine;

• One count felony maintaining a drug vehicle;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Two counts of child abuse;

• One count of assault on government official;

• One count resist a public officer.

Goodwin will be in court Sept. 26 for the drug charges. Then he is back in court Oct. 10 for the assault and child abuse counts.

Before those, he has a Sept. 14 date in Danbury for two traffic tickets: speeding and driving without a license.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Goodwin spent four and a half years in prison from 1997 to 2001 for multiple convictions. These included robbery, second-degree trespass, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, and two counts of selling a Schedule II drug,

