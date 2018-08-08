Posted on by

Cassette Rewind to play Saturday


The 80s band Cassette Rewind will be performing at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series. Admission is $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free.


Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

