Storm topples trees, power poles

A storm blew through Mount Airy bringing a deluge along with high winds — and more than a little damage.

Trees were blown down on cars, power poles fell over, and a number of residents and businesses saw power interruptions.

A large oak tree fell on this car in the parking lot of Martin Manor, 327 Cherry Street, during an afternoon storm on Wednesday.

Another tree fell on this car in the parking lot across the street from Reeves Community Center at the intersection of Renfro Street and East Pine St. Some of the debris had already been removed from the car.

This utility pole behind Old North State Winery leaned precariously — and later fell over — after the storm blew through Mount Airy. Several businesses, including parts of The Mount Airy News, were left without power for several hours Wednesday afternoon.