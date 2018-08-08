Posted on by

Phatt City at the Blackmon


Phatt City will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series in a show slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.


The show is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

