Students finish accelerated nurse aide class

Dobson — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students completed an accelerated class in July.

Surry Community College’s Accelerated Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN; Randa Combs, RN; Michelle Roberts, RN; and Pansy White, RN at the college’s main campus in Dobson.

Those completing the course were Haley Tickle of Mount Airy; Stephanie McGrady of Elkin; Brianna Prevette of Roaring River; Sally Hurt of Boonville; Kayla Bryant of Thurmond; April Millaway of Hamptonville; Allison Boothe of Pinnacle; Taylor Eads of Westfield; Dakota Young of Danbury; Sydney Miller of East Bend; and Maddie Childress of Hillsville, Virginia.

SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year, as well as an accelerated Nurse Aide Level I class.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-192 hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings. The accelerated class is completed in eight weeks.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I — regular and accelerated — and Nurse Aide II classes at SCC. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $55 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $12.50 in fees. All fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by going to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information about upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or [email protected] Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College’s Accelerated Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN; Randa Combs, RN; Michelle Roberts, RN; and Pansy White, RN at Surry Community College in Dobson and concluded July 12. Those completing the class are, front row, from left, Brianna Prevette of Roaring River, Sally Hurt of Boonville, Kayla Bryant of Thurmond, April Millaway of Hamptonville; back row, Allison Boothe of Pinnacle; Haley Tickle of Mount Airy; Taylor Eads of Westfield; Dakota Young of Danbury, and Stephanie McGrady of Elkin; Sydney Miller of East Bend; and Maddie Childress of Hillsville, Virginia. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Accelerated-NA-Class-July_formatted.jpg Surry Community College’s Accelerated Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN; Randa Combs, RN; Michelle Roberts, RN; and Pansy White, RN at Surry Community College in Dobson and concluded July 12. Those completing the class are, front row, from left, Brianna Prevette of Roaring River, Sally Hurt of Boonville, Kayla Bryant of Thurmond, April Millaway of Hamptonville; back row, Allison Boothe of Pinnacle; Haley Tickle of Mount Airy; Taylor Eads of Westfield; Dakota Young of Danbury, and Stephanie McGrady of Elkin; Sydney Miller of East Bend; and Maddie Childress of Hillsville, Virginia. Submitted photo