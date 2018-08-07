Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Dalton Garrett Tedder, 22, of Meadow Sweet Lane, Dobson, was served a warrant Aug. 1 for felony habitual breaking and entering. He was given no bond. The court date was not listed.

On Aug. 17 he has a court appearance for a charge of driving while license revoked.

On Aug. 20 he faces charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to pay court costs/fines from a previous case.

On Sept. 4 the charges are possession of a firearm by a felon, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

On Sept. 7 he faces achieving the status of habitual felon. Sept. 10 he sees charges of driving while license revoked and having expired insurance.

On Oct. 10 the charges are speeding, driving while license revoked, no insurance and expired registration/tag.

• Jayme Brendle Holt, 45, of Johnny Bowman Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons for simple assault. She was given a Sept. 25 court date.

• Andy Russell Royal, 27, of Thurmond Road, Thurmond, was served an order for arrest Aug. 1 for parole/probation violations from Wilkes County. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Salome Fermin-Saucedo, 44, of Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 2 for failure to pay child support/alimony. He was given a $780.31 cash bond and an Aug. 6 court date.

• Mariana Mendoza, 30, of Greenhouse Trail, Lowgap, was served a criminal summons Aug. 3 for larceny, dated July 25. She was given a Sept. 5 court date.

• William Lendall Neely, 61, of Monroe Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 3 for two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, all dated July 31. He was given a Sept. 17 court date.

———

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• The Penhall Company reported $175,000 in equipment was stolen from a work site off N.C. 89 on Aug. 4. Scott Reed, project supervisor for the Texas company, said between noon the day before and 10:30 a.m. someone stole a 2010 Chevy Silverado 3500 ($40,000) that was hauling a 16-foot trailer ($15,000) and a Husqvarna 8500D riding concrete saw valued at $120,000. The location was just west of the Beary Country business and the I-74 interchange.

• David Wells, of Dobson, reported fraud on Aug. 3. He said he was at his optometrist office in Mount Airy when he put $500 on each of 10 Moneypak cards. The $5,000 in value was taken by the suspect. The case is listed as under further investigation.

• Anthony Rudolph, of Modern Lane, Dobson, reported his dog stolen on Aug. 3. Rudolph said between 3 p.m. the day before and 10 a.m. that morning his white chihuahua, valued at $250, disappeared from his property.

• Howard Tate, of Springfield Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a stolen goods on Aug. 5. The 69-year-old said that the suspects were allowed to stay at the residence, then between Aug. 3-5 several items were taken from his home and vehicle. These included a Dale Earnhardt racing jacket ($200), jigsaw ($140), steel saw ($75), Vizio 32-inch TV ($135), Wangja clock ($50) and a bride doll ($400).

• Central View Baptist Church, of White Dirt Road, Dobson, reported property damage on Aug. 5. Bill Casstevens, deacon, reported that a subcontractor for Moody Funeral Services drove over some steps to the church cemetery, doing $5,000 in damages.

• Dennis Clark Simpson, 67, of Buck Fork Road, Dobson, reported a break-in on Aug. 5. He said between 9:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. someone entered the residence and stole a garage door and metal siding ($2,000), a 50-inch lawn tractor ($1,000), Robins trimmer ($100), and a Stihl chainsaw ($400).

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB-3.jpg

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.