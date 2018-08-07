Welding classes include one for women

Surry Community College will have a number of welding classes starting starting later this month. Each focuses on different techniques and includes a class exclusively for women.

Welding: TIG will be held Aug. 22 through Oct. 10, on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson, Room S-116. The cost is $127, and supply fee is $15.

Welding Basic to Advanced has three class times available in Dobson, Room S-116. All will run Aug. 15 through Dec. 4, Monday through Thursday. Times are 9 a.m. to noon, 4 to 8 p.m., and 6 to 10 p.m. The cost for this class is $183, and tuition assistance may be available for qualified applicants through Project Skill-UP. Call to apply. Supply fee is $15. This fast-paced welding course will prepare students for entry-level SMAW (stick) and GWAW (MIG) welding employment.

Welding for Women will be held Aug. 20 through Oct. 8, on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dobson campus, Room S-116. Cost is $71, and supply fee is $15. This course is exclusively for women and will be led by a female welding instructor.

Welding: GMAW MIG Plate will be held Aug. 15 through Dec. 6, on Tuesday through Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. An additional class will be held Aug. 20 through Oct. 9, Mondays and Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Dobson, Room S-116. Cost is $183 and tuition assistance may be available for qualified applicants through Project Skill-UP. Call to apply. Supply fee is $15.

Welding Basic to Advance will be held Aug. 15 through Dec. 6, Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 4649 Highway 601, Yadkinville. The cost for this class is $183 and tuition assistance may be available for qualified applicants through Project Skill-UP. Call to apply. Supply fee is $15. This fast-paced welding course will prepare students for entry-level SMAW (stick) and GWAW (MIG) welding employment.

Welding: GTAW TIG Plate/Pipe Welding will be held Aug. 20 through Dec. 11, Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Yadkin Center. The cost is $183, and supply fee is $15.

Welding: GMAW MIG Plate will be held Aug. 16 through Oct.4, on Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. An additional class will be held Aug. 20 through Oct. 9, Mondays and Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Yadkin Center. Cost is $127, and supply fee is $15.

Welding: TIG Basic/Plate will be held Aug. 16 through Oct. 4, on Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Yadkin Center. The cost is $127, and supply fee is $15.

No prior welding experience is necessary to enroll. Leather boots with steel toes are highly recommended; leather shoes are required. Denim long pants and long sleeve shirts are required. Students cannot wear synthetic clothing for safety purposes. For more information, call (336) 386-3618.

Follow the Welding program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @surrywelding. Watch an informative video about Surry’s Welding program on the program website on surry.edu.