Historic house to host old-time jam

Anyone seeking an appropriate location for showcasing the traditional music of Surry County would be hard-pressed to find a better place than the historic Edwards-Franklin House.

And it is in this spirit that the house dating to 1799 is the chosen venue for an old-time music jam this coming Sunday, sponsored by the Surry County Historical Society.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the house located at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy.

Dr. Annette Ayers, the president of the historical group, said Sunday’s gathering is an opportunity for the public to hear the sounds of Surry’s past (and present) while enjoying the unique surroundings of the restored farmhouse.

“Musicians will play fiddle tunes from around the county and the surrounding areas with old-style clawhammer banjo and guitar to accompany,” Ayers added regarding the jam session. “All levels of musicians are welcome to attend.”

Mecca Lowe and her husband Adam will be among those performing. “Mecca has many music connections,” Ayers mentioned.

Though most people might know her as a sociology instructor at Surry Community College, Mecca Lowe also is an old-time fiddle player who has taught a course on Appalachian culture at the college.

“Chester McMillian will probably come out,” Adam Lowe, who plays guitar, said Monday of other area musicians who might attend the jam that is to be squarely focused on the traditional old-time tunes of Surry County.

There likely will be at least five or six people there to make up a “base group,” with whom others can join in, Lowe said. “Anybody is welcome.”

Lowe said jam sessions were frequent at the Edwards-Franklin House in the 1980s, and an effort is under way to promote more of these events there since the house is such a fitting venue.

In addition to the music, the house will be open to the public for self-guided tours during the hours of the jam on Sunday.

The Edwards-Franklin House also will be open on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. for touring.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

