Police reports

• Charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods were issued against a Mount Airy woman Thursday at Lowes Foods, according to city police department reports. Arielle Nichole Pardue, 21, of 108 Knob Drive, is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 30 on the charges.

• Christie Lynn Collins, 39, of 244 Hiatt Road, was charged with possession of stolen property and displaying fictitious registration Thursday after a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 52 and N.C. 89. No details were listed regarding the stolen property offense, with Collins slated to be in District Court on Aug. 29.

• Casey Lee Creed, 33, of 19 Malibu Trail, Galax, Virginia, was charged with larceny Thursday at Walmart, where he allegedly took property valued at $39, including a Blackweb portable battery charger and a camo wallet. Creed’s court date is Oct. 3.

• Christy Michelle Snow, 30, of 220 Bowtie Lane, Lowgap, is facing charges of displaying fictitious registration, no insurance, expired inspection and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop last Tuesday on North Franklin Road at Fancy Gap Road. The case is set for the Aug. 29 session of Surry District Court.