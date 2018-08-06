Booksmarts

The following books were received this week, and are available for checkout:

Double Blind by Iris & Roy Johansen, fiction

Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber, fiction

I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark, large print fiction

Sweet Vengeance by Fern Michaels, large print fiction

Outlander-Evil Abyss #32 by James Axler, audio

Deathlands-Bloodfire # by James Axler, audio

Shadow Ops- Control Point #1 by Myke Cole, audio

The Fabric of the Cosmos by Brian Greene, audio

The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks, audio

***

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

PAWS to Read with Robyn will resume when school goes in session later this summer.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m., with the next meeting set for Aug. 11. Join us for this free class.

***

If you are a fan of the book, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, by author Mary Ann Shaffer, then you are invited to join us in watching the movie on Friday, August 10, at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a food item for a pot luck dinner that we will enjoy as we watch the movie. The library will provide tea and water to drink.

***

Auditions for the Dewey Decimal Players, the library’s teen theatre troupe, will take place on Monday, August 13, at 4 p.m. To be a Dewey you have to be 12-19 years old, no experience necessary. The show we are doing this fall is Martian Sleepover, about a group of girls who think that aliens are landing during their sleepover night. We rehearse on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays, from 4 p.m. till 5 p.m. The show will take place at the library on both Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

***

Teens are invited to a craft class, where we will be making stepping stones using colored glass beads. Be here on Saturday, August 18, at 10 a.m., to make your project.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.