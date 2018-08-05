Surry County related patents

These are the patents connected to Surry County residents or business which researchers at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History have uncovered so far.

Tobacco related

William P. Gilmer, Tobacco Box Clamp, 1879; Andy B. Harrell, Tobacco Granulator, 1900; Porter Wall, Tobacco Furnace Door, 1923; Fulton & Bro, won two for plug and chewing tobacco, 1951 and 1950; and the most recent local patent we’ve found, Charles Reddell (with others) for RJ Reynolds Tobacco, “smoking article inspection system and associated method,” 2017.

Textiles

James Crossingham (Crossingham Knitting, PA, Mount Airy Knitting and Spencers), held several patents from 1899 to 1951; Otis W. Holder for Browns Hosiery Mills in Brighton. Knitting process, 1963; Hugh Merritt for Renfro Hosiery Mills a knit ornamented fabric, 1964: William H. Blizzard for Smart-Tops, Inc, Hickory, ornamental sock tops for infants’ socks; Zephyr Monday registered five patents from 1960-1966, all dealing with improvements to bobby socks.

Agriculture

JHF Clifton, Pilot Mountain, Grain Cradle, 1909; Gurney A. Ayers, Fruit Gatherer, 1928

Various

Thomas G. Crissman, Bed Slat Fastener, 1914; Wesley Taylor, paint brush, 1914; Jacob M. Long, Locking device for automobile tire chain, 1922; Jason Harris, wrench, 1931; LS Starrett Company, process to make better saw blades, 2008; Richard A. Ferris, of Rockville, Roger M. Hess, of Mount Airy, and James R. Garman, of Thurmont. Security enclosure for an automatic teller machine, 1985; Joel Brent Bowman (with others) for B/E Aerospace, Inc. of Wellington, Florida, fabric seat back tray, 2015.