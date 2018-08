The Mount Airy News is sponsoring a blood drive on Monday at the American Red Cross office at 844 Westlake Drive, from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

In addition to helping those in need, all donors will get a little something for themselves as well — a $5 Amazon gift card via email for donating. Donors must have a valid email address in the Mount Airy News system to receive the gift card.

There also will be refreshments on hand for those donating blood.