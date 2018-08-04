Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Aaron James Epperson, 23, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny.

• Quincy Monroe Johnson, 31, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of meth and larceny.

• David Michael Glasson, 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for underage consumption of alcohol.

• Candas Ayers Grimes, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and using/possessing drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Kevin W. Sechrist, 38, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Ryan G. Hardy, 28, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Robby D. Todd, 47, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Latisha Upchurch, 38, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.