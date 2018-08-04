Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Jeffrey Bolen, of Crosswinds Court, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on July 14. He said between 5:30 p.m. the night before and 9 a.m. that morning someone entered the residence and stole a Snap-On deep-well socket set ($400), a Husqvarna chainsaw ($200) and three 2.5-gallon cans of gas ($45).

• Kenneth Young, of Linville Road, Mount Airy, reported a theft from a vehicle on July 14. The 75-year-old Young said between noon and 5:30 p.m. that day someone broke the back glass out of his 1999 Dodge Caravan minivan and stole property located inside. The property was not listed on the incident report.

• Sharon King, of Cana, Virginia, reported a break-in at a residence on Old Westfield Road on July 15. She and Vicky Benge of Danbury reported that sometime between July 8-15 someone broke into the residence and stole several items. Listed as taken were an antique bedroom suite ($800), two cedar chests ($200), a Hotpoint stove ($200), a washing machine ($50), a plastic trash can ($25) and three clear plastic tubs ($15).

• Danny Martin, of Douglastown Road, State Road, reported a break-in on July 20. He said that between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. someone broke into the residence. No items were listed as stolen on the report.

• Crystal Potts, of Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, reported a theft of medication on July 20. She said between July 6-20 someone stole 15 Xanax pills from the home.

• Michael Johnson, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in at a residence on Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy on July 21. He said between 3:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. someone entered the location and stole the water heater ($800).

• Jeremiah Spurlin reported damage to his truck on July 20. He said between July 7-16 someone came onto the property and poured sand into the fuel tank of his 2001 Ford F-250, causing $2,500 in damages.

• Bonita Payne, of Irby Lane, Mount Airy, reported a theft on July 20. The 72-year-old Payne said between July 15-20 someone stole her Honda lawn mower ($500).

• Tracy Simpson, of Riverside Drive, reported a stolen vehicle on July 27. She said between 10:30 p.m. the night before and 8:15 a.m. that day someone stole her 2013 Chevy Tahoe SUV ($28,220) from the driveway.

According to the report, the Tahoe was later recovered, but the license plate was not found.

• Jonathan Caviness, of Galax, Virginia, reported a theft on July 27 in Lowgap. He said an 8×12 playhouse from Leonard’s Aluminum ($2,531) was stolen from a residence on Fisher Peak Trail sometime in the previous month. He also listed $600 worth of other miscellaneous property stolen.

• Daryl Speas, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, reported his wallet stolen on July 27. He said it happened sometime between 8 p.m. the night before and 2 a.m. that day. The wallet included his birth certificate, N.C. Social Security card and Virginia driver’s license.

• Matthew Mayes, of Wandering Walk Road, Lowgap, reported a stolen dog on July 27. He said between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on July 24 someone stole his Australian shepherd ($600).

• Terry Scott, of Siloam, reported a larceny of gas on July 28. He said his tractor was parked overnight at a location on Pear Tree Lane in Siloam when 15 gallons of fuel were drained from the tank.

• Amy Linville, of Locust Lane, Mount Airy, reported a stolen vehicle on July 29. The 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee ($3,500) was last known secure at 11:30 p.m. the night before, but was gone in the morning.

• Troy Hudson, of State Road, reported a larceny on July 29. He said between 11-11:45 a.m. someone stole property from a location at 1113 Klondike Road, State Road, which is the address of the animal hospital. Reported taken were a collapsible metal dog kennel ($40), a pair of men’s muck shoes ($50) and two dog bark collars ($50).

• Kathy Ancho, of Almond Trail, Pinnacle, reported vehicle damage on July 29. She said that someone broke out the passenger window in her 2015 Nissan Altima, causing $130 in damages.

• Whitney Overby, of Garrette Lane, Pilot Mountain, reported a stolen vehicle on July 30. She and Jerry Overby reported that between 11 p.m. the night before and 3:30 a.m. that day someone stole a 2014 Ford Focus ($13,000) from the residence.

