Two drug busts net four suspects

Two different drug busts netted four individuals, including two with big bond amounts.

The first arrests came on Monday evening in a raid of a house in the Pine Ridge community.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said a joint investigation between his detectives and officers with the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation led to a search warrant for 747 Pine Ridge Road, near the intersection of Laurel Springs Church Road and about a mile and a half from where I-74 crosses N.C. 89.

Combs said around 7 p.m. that day tactical officers from his department led the way in executing the search warrant and securing three men found inside, one of whom would be charged with resisting arrest.

“During this joint investigation … officers located 5.5 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $550, 4.8 grams of marijuana with a street value of $50, drug paraphernalia,” said the sheriff. “(And) $10,106 of U.S. currency was seized.”

Two men — Rodney Christopher Goodwin, 30, and Michael Lionel Hatcher, 56 — were believed to be staying in the residence with the third man traveling from South Carolina.

Goodwin received a $75,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine;

• Two counts felony sell and deliver cocaine;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling.

According to court dockets, Goodwin also has an Aug. 7 court appearance in Forsyth County for traffic citations charging him with driving while license revoked and having an expired license plate.

The next day he has a court date in Dobson concerning felony extradition to another state.

On Aug. 21 he has a date in Dobson for two counts of driving while license revoked and failure to pay court costs/fines in the amount of $317.50.

On Aug. 29 he faces the four counts mentioned by the sheriff as well as felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, felony possession of meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, another count of maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, and two more counts of felony sell/deliver cocaine.

Hatcher received a $7,500 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count possession drug paraphernalia.

Hatcher also will be in court on Aug. 29.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Hatcher spent 17 years in prison for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. He earlier spent four years in jail for convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny, DWI, forgery and attempting to escape jail.

Jimmy Dewayne Brown, age 30, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, received a $1,000 secured bond after being charged with resisting a public officer.

Repeat offender

On Tuesday while working in the Mount Airy area, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a person for the fourth time on drug charges.

A narcotics detective was following up on recent complaints of drug activity. The detective observed a vehicle make several traffic violations, so he pulled the car over at the intersection of Slate Road and Oak Ridge Road, near the River of Life Community Church in Flat Rock.

”Probable cause was established to search the vehicle,” said Combs, “and as a result, officers located a small amount of methamphetamine, several individual baggies that were prepped for the sale of narcotics, and a set of digital scales.”

The driver was identified as Tania Guadalupe Govea, age 21, of 119 Daphne’s Way, Mount Airy. She remains in the Surry County Detention Center under a $140,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine;

• One count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the court docket, Govea was scheduled to be in Dobson Friday on a traffic citation of allowing an unlicensed person to drive her car.

She has an Aug. 22 court appearance for these two new charges.

On Aug. 28 she has a court date for charges of second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering.

The next day the charges are possession with intent to sell or delivery marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of meth, driving while license revoked and driving left of center.

She has a Sept. 7 court date for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

On Sept. 12 she faces charges of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of stolen goods, and child abuse.

On Nov. 2 she faces another count of driving while license revoked.

On Nov. 13 in Alleghany County she faces charges of felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, felony possession of meth, felony probation violations and possession of drug paraphernalia.

