Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Thaddeus Emerson Clutter, 24, of Greensboro, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse July 30 for two counts of failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of failure to stop and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

Then after he was taken to the jail, Clutter also was served for failure to appear in New Hanover County court July 18 on a charge of cruelty to animals. He was given a $100 secured bond and an Aug. 15 court date.

• David Clyde Rose, 36, of Dugspur, Virginia, was served an order for arrest on Pipers Gap Road July 27 for failure to appear in court on March 5. He was given a $300 cash bond and an Aug. 9 court date. His previous charges were not listed.

• Patrick Loren Towe, 47, of Crotts Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant July 29 on a charge of becoming a habitual felon, dated July 16. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.

• Sylvia Soto Hernandez, 32, of Sparta, was served a warrant at the courthouse July 30 on a charge of contempt of court/perjury. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

• Amanda Northette Holifield, 38, of Zephyr-Mountain Park Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse July 30 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of driving while license revoked and driving with no car insurance. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Sept. 13 court date.

The Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Ronald and Carol Tucker reported the death of a horse on July 14. The two said someone broke into a building on Crossingham Road on July 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. They found their pure-bred American quarter horse dead of apparent head and abdominal injuries. The horse was valued at $50,000.

• Michael Johnson, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in of a residence on Cedar Ridge Road on July 13. He said between July 1-12 someone broke into the residence and stole a refrigerator ($800), two ceiling fans ($100), laminate flooring ($50) and a Trane heat pump ($8,000).

• Chris Mash and Amanda Matt, of Next Door Trail, reported a break-in on July 13. They said between 10 a.m. the day before and 3 p.m. that day, someone broke into the residence and stole three different bottles of gabapentin (also known as Neurontin) 300 mg, totaling 260 pills in all, with a value of $412. Also reported stolen were 24 Suboxone 12mg doses ($529), a Polaroid tablet ($80) and about $80 in change.

• Velnar Spencer, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, reported a theft on July 13. She said between 2 p.m. the day before and 9 a.m. that morning someone stole 16 oxycodone (Percocet) tablets, valued at $297, and a Sentry fireproof safe ($100).

• Hank Kincaid, of Mount Airy, reported the theft of fuel from a truck in a parking lot on Direct Lane, Mount Airy. An employee of Mountain River Trucking, he said his 2004 Ford F-150 was parked in the company lot between July 8-13 when someone damaged the truck getting access to the gas tank and stealing fuel, doing $1,000 in damages.

