Green to headline concert Sunday

Pilot Mountain native and current Nashville singer, musician, and songwriter Lacy Green will headline the next Summer Park Series concert at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons.

The concert, part of a summer-long series sponsored by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will get underway Sunday at 5 p.m.

Green is the featured artist for the show. Becca Rae, a country music singer-songwriter from Southern Pines, will open the event.

Gates open at 4 p.m. The concert and parking are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

“Picnicking is fine and food trucks will be on site,” organizers of the event said. “Refreshments such as soda, water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted.”