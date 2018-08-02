Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Winston-Salem man was jailed under an $11,500 secured bond on drug charges as the result of a July 26 traffic stop in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports.

After the stop on West Pine Street at South Street, Trey Kirkman Shuping, 31, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a felony; two counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shuping is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 30.

• Michael Allen Griffith, 35, listed as homeless, was arrested on a breaking-and-entering charge Saturday after he was encountered by police on West Lebanon Street at Willow Street during a suspicious-person call. Details regarding the charge were not listed. Griffith was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 5 District Court appearance.

• Property valued at $165 was discovered stolen Saturday from the bed of a Nissan Frontier pickup at the home of victim Ignacio M. Aguirre in the 400 block of Rockford Street, including a plastic tool box containing a Craftsman ratchet set and a five-gallon gas container.

• A man who allegedly provided a false name to police during a traffic stop was jailed under an $11,500 secured bond last Friday on Fowler Road. Johan Andrew Gutierrez, 24, of 118 Justin Lane, who initially identified himself as Johan Ramiero Sanchez, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer as a result.

Gutierrez was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on June 6 and also was charged at the time of his arrest with having no operator’s license. Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 13.

• A suspicious-person investigation on July 25 on Greenhill Road at Montclaire Drive led to outstanding warrants for charges of fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving and no operator’s license being served on Israel Jacob Davis, 20, listed as homeless. The charges had been filed the day before, with Davis released on a $2,500 unsecured bond to be in court on Aug. 22.

• Bud Austin Duncan, 19, of 2261 Wards Gap Road, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer on July 24, with details of the alleged offense not listed. The case is set for the Aug. 22 District Court session.

• Charges of possessing stolen goods/property and driving while license revoked came to light against Sarah Leigh Sawyers, 44, of Roaring Gap, as a result of a July 24 traffic stop in the 800 block of West Pine Street. The origin of the stolen-property case was not disclosed. Sawyers’ court date is Aug. 30.