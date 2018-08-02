Hospital makes top 100 list

For the third consecutive year, Northern Hospital of Surry County has been named among the 100 Great Community Hospitals for 2018 by Becker’s Healthcare.

Northern Hospital is the only hospital in Surry County, and one of only three hospitals in the North Carolina, to have earned this national designation.

Becker’s selects hospitals for inclusion on its annual 100 Great Community Hospitals list based on several independent rankings and ratings organizations – which recognize community hospitals for a number of attributes including clinical quality, patient safety, operational excellence, and economic impact on the surrounding areas.

For purposes of its list, Becker’s defines a community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds.

“This latest recognition of Northern Hospital as one of the top community hospitals in the nation is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our outstanding team of doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers – whose highest priority is the provision of quality, safe care to all patients,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and chief executive officer of Northern Hospital of Surry County.

“Our focus on meeting and exceeding the needs and expectations of patients and their families permits us to further strengthen and expand the clinical and health-education services and programs we offer to our community and region,” Lumsden said.

Samantha Kunz, RN, on the Northern Hospital Critical Care Unit admits a patient in intensive care.