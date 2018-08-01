Mount Airy Police Reports

• A domestic call led to a Lowgap woman being charged with drug violations earlier this week, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Becky Lynn Jones, 20, of 390 Big Oak Lane, who was arrested Sunday on Greenhill Road near U.S. 52, is accused of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges resulted from a probable-cause search. Jones was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 1.

• Also Sunday, Mark Allen Donithan, 58, of 108 Oak Circle, was served with a warrant for a charge of discharging a firearm within the city limits, which had been filed the day before. Donithan is free on a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Aug. 23.

• Property valued at $736, including two guns, was discovered stolen on July 24 from the unsecured trunk of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze owned by Earnest Michael Frazier. The crime occurred at Frazier’s home on Jackson Road, resulting in the loss of a blued Ruger .45 ACP handgun and a blued Hi Point 9mm pistol, a black and silver Fujifilm XP10 camera, a black 16-gigabyte Samsung Galaxy tablet computer and a police scanner.

• The Lowe’s Home Improvement store was the scene of a larceny on July 24, when merchandise valued at $130 was stolen by an unknown suspect, including a Kobalt 154-piece socket set and a Kobalt 19-piece socket set.