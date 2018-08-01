Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Paul Richard Taylor III, 46, of Lake Elva Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 25 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 26 court date.

According to the court docket, he faces charges that day of possession of meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, possessing/selling/buying a firearm with an altered or removed serial number, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.

• At the same address on Lake Elva Lane, Jeremy Lee Wilson, 27, also was served an order for arrest July 25 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. Similarly he was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 26 court date for charges of manufacturing marijuana, possession of meth, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

According to the court docket, Wilson has an Aug. 22 court date in Danbury for charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violations and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also has a Sept. 4 date in Dobson for charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule VI drug, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He also has several vehicle-related charges: speeding, reckless driving/wanton disregard for public safety, driving without insurance, driving with no valid registration, driving without displaying a license plate, no driver’s license, and no motorcycle endorsement.

• Zachary Lawrence McMillian, 38, of Sweet Marie Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 25 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on charges of felony possession of meth and simple possession of a Schedule IV drug. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.

• Jerry Lee Surratt, 39, of Ayers Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant July 26 on a charge of assault on a female, dated the day before. He was placed in jail under no bond with a Sept. 17 court date.

• Kevin Ray Bohannon, 51, of Red White Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 26 for failure to appear in court July 21 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 5 court date.

He also has a Nov. 20 court date in Yadkinville for charges of reckless driving to endanger, two counts of injury to property, hit-and-run failure to stop, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving with no insurance, and driving with no valid registration.

• Melissa Dawn Holyfield, 33, of Guest Lane, State Road, was served a warrant July 26 on a charge of contempt of court/perjury, dated July 18. She was given a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 20 court date. She also faces a count that day of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Christopher Lloyd Cox, 33, of Broad Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants July 26 on charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, both dated Feb. 7, 2017, in Alleghany County. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with an Oct. 19 court date in Sparta.

• Roman Joshua Cox, 31, of Long Hill Road, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest at the courthouse July 27 for failure to appear in court July 23 on felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of meth. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.

• Joshua Evan Bowman, 32, of Massey Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant July 27 on a charge of larceny. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.

