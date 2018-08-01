Lowgap farm hosts ‘mock’ horse show

LOWGAP — Ginger Horse Farm in Lowgap was the scene of a mock horse show on Saturday when young riders ranging in age from 1 to 18 demonstrated their skills and gained experience in competing.

Gin Denton teaches riding lessons at the farm.

“I’ve always had one or two lesson students,” she said. “But this summer, it’s up to 14 or 15. Most of them were there on Saturday. We had a wonderful time.”

“The majority of my kids have never been to a horse show,” added Denton. “We wanted to do something to resemble a horse show, but I didn’t want the kids to have to spend a lot.”

Denton explained that competing in horse shows is an expensive undertaking, and she wanted to give the kids the experience without that expense, so they could see if they wanted to try it somewhere else.

“We made do with what we have,” Denton added. “We had an announcer, we had a judge, we had a ring steward. We had everything you need for a fun horse show.”

All of the participants are from what Denton called the greater Mount Airy area. “They’re from Mount Airy and a big circle around Mount Airy, Cana, Virginia, and Winston-Salem.”

The 13 participants competed in leadline, showmanship, horsemanship, trail, barrel racing and magazine race.

Breanna McMillan won the Sportsmanship Ribbon.

“Breanna has only been riding for three weeks,” said Denton, “but she was helping out all day. She was right there anywhere anybody needed her or could use some help.”

All riders earned ribbons in their division — Leadline, Walk and Walk-Jog.

Joey Beauchamp was named High Point Rider — earning more points than anyone else during the full day of showing. Joey rode his family’s horse, Cassanova, a black Fresian-Percheron cross.

Cassanova was given to the Beauchamp children as a Christmas present and came to live at Ginger horse Farm with Denton’s three horses: Moe, a bay quarter horse, Miss Strawberry, a sorrel quarter horse and Waylon, a pinto mini-horse.

“It’s a manageable herd,” said Denton.

“Now that the kids know what’s going to happen, maybe they’ll take it further. Maybe they’ll go into 4-H. I love 4-H. I’m trying to get them there. It was a great learning experience. I am so very proud of my riders for hitting their own goals.“

A group photo from Saturday’s horse show at Ginger Horse Farm in Lowgap: front row from left, McKenna Lawson, Addison Lawson, Allie Combs, Breanna McMillan, riding coach Gin Denton, Dorian Smith, Clark Lawson and Covia Laws; back row, Bella McMillan, Natalie Cockerham, Skyler Beauchamp, Sarah Daisy Gunderson, Lizzie Morrison and Joey Beauchamp. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0479.jpg A group photo from Saturday’s horse show at Ginger Horse Farm in Lowgap: front row from left, McKenna Lawson, Addison Lawson, Allie Combs, Breanna McMillan, riding coach Gin Denton, Dorian Smith, Clark Lawson and Covia Laws; back row, Bella McMillan, Natalie Cockerham, Skyler Beauchamp, Sarah Daisy Gunderson, Lizzie Morrison and Joey Beauchamp. Submitted photos | Lori Johnson Walters Breanna McMillan and Waylon win the Sportsmanship Award. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0482.jpg Breanna McMillan and Waylon win the Sportsmanship Award. Submitted photos | Lori Johnson Walters Daisy Gunderson and Strawberry compete at Ginger horse Farm. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0489.jpg Daisy Gunderson and Strawberry compete at Ginger horse Farm. Submitted photos | Lori Johnson Walters Bella McMillan rides Moe at Saturday’s horse show. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0488.jpg Bella McMillan rides Moe at Saturday’s horse show. Submitted photos | Lori Johnson Walters Natalie Cockerham and Moe ride into the distance. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0486.jpg Natalie Cockerham and Moe ride into the distance. Submitted photos | Lori Johnson Walters Leadliner McKenna Lawson is seen with Strawberry. Riding coach Gin Denton is on the left with other assistants on the right. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0481.jpg Leadliner McKenna Lawson is seen with Strawberry. Riding coach Gin Denton is on the left with other assistants on the right. Submitted photos | Lori Johnson Walters Leadliner Dorian Smith is seen with Cassanova. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_0480.jpg Leadliner Dorian Smith is seen with Cassanova. Submitted photos | Lori Johnson Walters

By Bill Colvard [email protected]

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.