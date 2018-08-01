Mount Airy man arrested in fatal shooting

WINSTON-SALEM — A Mount Airy man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem Friday night.

Jordan Anthony Gabriel, 21, died from a gunshot wound he received.

He was found at 8:48 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord in a parking lot between a Sheetz and a Food Lion off South Stratford Road at 2530 Somerset Center Drive, suffering from the wound. Gabriel was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from a gunshot wound to his torso, according to media reports.

Four days later, Charlie Andrew Goldsmith, 21, of Red Barn Lane off White Pines Country Club Road, was arrested by Winston-Salem police in conjunction with the Mount Airy Police Department. Goldsmith is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Police Chief Dale Watson said the Winston-Salem Police Department had made contact with his department after the shooting. Then in the course of a domestic call at the Quality Inn, Mount Airy officers realized they had made contact with the suspect in the Winston-Salem killing.

”We detained him and acquired a search warrant for the premises,” said Watson. “Then transported him to Winston-Salem so he could be arrested.”

Lt. Michael Cardwell, of the Winston-Salem Police Department, was quoted in media reports as saying the perpetrator was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but fled before police arrived. Police have declined to say how the pair knew each other, and Cardwell didn’t comment on a possible motive. Lt. Cardwell was not immediately available for further comment on Wednesday.

Detectives are still investigating the case but are not searching for additional suspects.

Goldsmith was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

According to the Forsyth County court docket, he has an appearance scheduled for Aug. 16 on the felony murder charge. Then the next day he has a court date in Dobson scheduled for a traffic offense: driving without a license.

