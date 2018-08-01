Posted on by

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot in concert


Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday in a show scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series Annual Pass. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.


Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

